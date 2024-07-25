Clark County seeks nominations for Disability Employment Awareness Awards

Clark County is seeking nominations of businesses and individuals for its annual Clark County Disability Employment Awareness Month Awards. The awards honor the role people with developmental disabilities have in assisting us to achieve a dynamic, productive workforce and recognize the leadership of the business community. The event also celebrates October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Awards will be given for the following categories:

Large Employer of people with developmental/intellectual disabilities (50 or more local employees); Small Employer of people with developmental/intellectual disabilities (49 or less local employees)

Employee with a developmental/intellectual disability

Dennis Campbell Outstanding Service Award for outstanding service to improving the lives of individuals with developmental/intellectual disabilities

David Hanawalt Service Award for an employment specialist who demonstrates service to their clients above and beyond the client’s expectations, exceeds the contractual expectations, and promotes client success and growth.

Award recipients will be honored at the 24th Annual Disability Employment Awareness Month Celebration which will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. The ceremony runs from 4:30 pm to 6 pm with networking happening from 4-4:30 P.M

Anyone wishing to nominate a business or individual can access the nomination forms via the following link: 2024 Nomination Form. You can also download a PDF of the nomination form and email it to Cheri Osterman, cheri.osterman@clark.wa.gov. Deadline for submission is 5 pm Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emily Harris at emily@gowise.org or (503) 750-9776.