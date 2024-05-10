Clark County Seeks Applicants for Telecommunications Commission

The county manager is seeking applicants with an interest in government and educational access television and cable television franchising to fill four positions on the volunteer city/county Telecommunications Commission. Applicants must be Clark County residents.

The terms are three years, and all of the positions begin immediately. Two of the positions will end March 31, 2026; one ends April 30, 2026; and one will end Aug. 31, 2026.

The commission serves in an advisory capacity to the County Council and Vancouver City Council on matters related to cable television and telecommunications issues. It makes reports, monitors compliance with city and county cable franchise agreements, and establishes rules and regulations regarding cable television and associated telecommunications issues. The commission also serves as an advisory body during cable franchise renewal negotiations with the cable operator.

The commission meets three to four times per year on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 415 W. 6th St. Meetings currently are being held virtually due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

To be considered, please submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000. Applicants also can send information by email to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2026.

To learn more about the commission visit www.cityofvancouver.us/tc.