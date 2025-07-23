Clark County seeks applicants for District Court Judgeships

Clark County is seeking qualified applicants to fill two open seats in District Court. The seats are open because two judges are retiring soon: Judge Sonya Langsdorf on Sept. 30, 2025, and Judge Kelli E. Osler on Dec. 31, 2025. To be eligible for this position, an applicant must be a registered voter in Clark County and a lawyer admitted to practice law in the state of Washington.

All qualified persons wishing to be considered for appointment are required to complete a questionnaire which is available by contacting the County Council Office at Michelle.Pfenning@clark.wa.gov or (564) 397-5109. Completed questionnaires are due to the Council Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8. Applicants can submit questionnaires by mail to Clark County Council Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or email to Michelle.Pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

The names of all applicants will be submitted to the Clark County Bar Association for the purposes of conducting a preference poll.

The Revised Code of Washington requires that the county legislative authority fill all judicial vacancies on District Court by appointment. Contact Info: Kathleen Otto, County Manager, 564.397.2232