Clark County seeking volunteer for planning commission

The Clark County Council is seeking a volunteer to serve on the county’s Planning Commission. The term for this at-large position begins Jan. 1, 2025, and ends Dec. 31, 2030.

The Planning Commission is a seven-member committee that makes recommendations to the council on land-use planning, zoning and development in unincorporated Clark County. The commission also makes recommendations on issues such as growth management, roads, public facilities, development regulations and applicable county ordinances.

To apply, send a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, Clark County Council Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 pm Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Learn more about the Planning Commission on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/planning-commission.

Contact Info:

Jeff Delapena, Community Planning, 564.397.4558, Sonja.wiser@clark.wa.gov