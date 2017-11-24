Clark College opens new culinary institute

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Clark College will launch a new era in the region’s culinary scene as it hosts the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Tod and Maxine McClaskey Culinary Institute.

The modern, 20,615-square-foot facility provides a variety of fast, fresh and healthy dining options for students, faculty, staff and the community. The space features three kiosks, a full-service baking retail store and barista bar, and grab-and-go items. Next year, a fourth kiosk and student-run restaurant will open. The space also offers indoor and outdoor seating.

The McClaskey Culinary Institute is also home to the college’s completely redesigned Cuisine Management and Baking and Pastry Arts programs, which restarted this fall after years on hiatus. The design of the space allows visitors to see and interact with students, bringing food preparation and learning to the whole college.

“We are so excited to be opening the McClaskey Culinary Institute and bringing food service back to the college,” said Genevieve Howard, dean of Workforce, Professional & Technical Education. “The institute provides education for students, nutritious meals for students and a great place for the community to come in and be part of Clark College.”

The McClaskey Culinary Institute will officially open to the public with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which is scheduled from 3-5 p.m., and will include a thank-you to donors, cooking and baking demonstrations and tours of the $10.5-million facility. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about food service and hours, visit www.clark.edu/cc/dining.

