City seeks volunteers to serve on Regional Library District Board

The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers with a passion for libraries to fill two vacancies on the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District Board of Trustees. The city must receive completed applications by 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

The seven-member board of trustees oversees the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District system whose service area includes Clark (excluding Camas), Klickitat and Skamania counties, plus the city of Woodland in Cowlitz County.

Board members are responsible for setting library policies for the district’s 15 libraries, bookmobiles, online services and centralized headquarters. The board also adopts the budget, encourages effective service programs and ensures the public has equal access to information. This recruitment is for mid-term appointments with the option to seek reappointment to a full, seven-year term afterwards. Library board meetings are generally held the third Monday of each month. Meetings are currently being held remotely. When in-person meetings resume, the locations will rotate amongst the different library branches throughout the three-county area.

Applicants for this vacancy must live within the Vancouver city limits and must be available for an interview with Vancouver city councilmembers (date to be determined). The city’s recommended appointments must also be approved by the councils or legislative bodies for Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request the application in other languages or formats, or if you have any questions, please contact the City’s Boards and Commissions Coordinator by mail at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by phone at 360-487-8600 (WA Relay 711) or by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us.

For more information about the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District Board of Trustees, including links to meeting schedules, minutes and bylaws, visit www.fvrl.org/about-us/trustees.

Comments

comments