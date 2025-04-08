City seeks volunteers to serve on Building and Fire Code Commission

The City of Vancouver is now seeking applicants to fill three full-term openings on its Building and Fire Code Commission. Applications are due by Friday, May 2. The Building and Fire Code Commission is a volunteer group that advises the Vancouver City Council on building and fire code updates or new rules.

The Building and Fire Code Commission: Reviews building, fire and construction code issues; Recommends safety and construction regulations; Evaluates proposed code changes; Advises City Council on code updates; Helps resolve disputes about building and fire codes

Membership eligibility and requirements: Someone with substantial experience or expertise in codes or construction, such as a licensed architect, professional structural engineer, professional mechanical engineer, professional electrical engineer, general building contractor, residential contractor, mechanical contractor, fire systems contractor, fire code specialist, plumbing contractor, electrical contractor, building material supplier and/or construction industry union representative. Ability to serve a term beginning July 1, 2025, and expiring June 30, 2031 or a term beginning May 12, 2025, and expiring Dec. 31, 2026

For full board details, including term information and meeting times visit http://www.cityofvancouver.us/boards.

How to apply:Visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards to apply online. For questions or to request the application in other languages or formats, please contact the City’s Boards and Commissions Coordinator by mail at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by phone at 360-487-8600 (WA Relay [http://tel:+711]711), or by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us.