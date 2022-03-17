City seeks applicants for position on City Center Redevelopment Authority

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants with broad business backgrounds who are interested in getting more involved in city government to fill one, mid-term vacancy on its City Center Redevelopment Authority (CCRA) board. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 15.

The CCRA board is responsible for overseeing downtown redevelopment consistent with the Vancouver City Center Vision (VCCV) plan. The board advises the Mayor and City Council on public-private partnerships, public assistance to private developments, and the business aspects of redevelopment projects and agreements in downtown Vancouver.

Consistent with the CCRA’s charter, board members should be civic or business leaders with experience relevant to the CRRA’s purpose in fields such as finance, real estate development, law or construction management. Applicants are not required to live within the city limits.

Qualified applicants will be interviewed by City councilmembers Wednesday, April 27.

Regular CCRA meetings are on the third Thursday of each month beginning at 12:30 p.m. These meetings will be held virtually for the foreseeable future. Special meetings of the board are advertised and held as needed – historically four to six times per year. Board members prepare for meetings by reviewing development plans, financial projections, legal documents and other technical information related to the projects presented at workshops and public meetings.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For a printed application or for further information, contact the boards and commissions coordinator at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8600.

For more information about the CCRA, including links to current and past board meeting agendas and minutes, please visit www.cityofvancouver.us/ccra.