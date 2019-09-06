City seeks applicants for Planning Commission

City of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy on its Planning Commission. Applications must be received by the City Manager’s Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The commission is seeking candidates with interest and experience in community planning, urban design or housing development, and who are active in business, neighborhood or community affairs. In order to be eligible to serve on the Planning Commission, applicants must be a Vancouver resident or live in the unincorporated Vancouver Urban Growth Area (VUGA). Applicants may apply online at‌ www.cityofvancouver.us/boards‌.

