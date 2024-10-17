City seeking applications for Prosperity and Housing grants

The City of Vancouver is now accepting applications for the 2025 Economic Prosperity and Housing grant funding cycle. The City anticipates making approximately $1.8 million available from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) programs, including HOME American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) for eligible housing projects. These funds are available solely for eligible nonprofit and public organizations.

It is estimated that these federal funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be available July 2025 based on the release of funds. Awarded grants will support projects and programs that benefit people experiencing low to moderate incomes and create lasting community improvements.

CDBG: Benefits people with low- to moderate-income (80% of the area median income (AMI) or less) by funding projects that expand economic opportunities and/or improve community services.

HOME: Supports a wide range of activities that build, buy and/or rehabilitate affordable housing for rent, homeownership or to provide tenant-based rental assistance to people with low to moderate-income (60% AMI for rental units or 80% AMI for homeowner units).

HOME-ARP: Funds must benefit qualifying individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or in other vulnerable populations. Eligible activities include short-term rental assistance and provision of supportive services, with a focus on those residing in Safe Stay and Safe Park sites.

Applications must be submitted online through the City’s grant management system by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

More information and funding application guidelines are available on the City’s website.