City of Vancouver seeks volunteers to serve on City Center Redevelopment Board

The City of Vancouver is seeking civic or business leaders with a passion for the continued revitalization of the downtown area to fill two open positions on its City Center Redevelopment Authority (CCRA) board. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.

The CCRA board is responsible for overseeing downtown redevelopment consistent with the Vancouver City Center Vision (VCCV) plan. The board advises the mayor and city council on public-private partnerships, public assistance to private developments, and the business aspects of redevelopment projects and agreements in downtown Vancouver.

Applicants should have professional experience relevant to the CCRA board’s work in fields such as finance, real estate development, law or construction management. Applicants are not required to live within the city limits but must be available for an interview with City Councilmembers on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Board members serve four-year terms. Regular CCRA meetings are currently being held remotely at 12:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Additional special meetings of the board are advertised and held as needed — historically four to six times per year. Board members prepare for meetings by reviewing financial projections, legal documents and other technical information related to the projects presented at workshops and public meetings.

The open positions are currently held by individuals whose terms are expiring and may reapply. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any other qualifying applicants.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For a printed application or for further information, contact the Boards and Commission Coordinator in the City Manager’s Office at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8600.

For more information about the CCRA, including links to current and past board meeting agendas and minutes, please visit www.cityofvancouver.us/ccra.

