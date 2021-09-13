City of Vancouver seeks volunteers to serve on Building and Fire Code Commission

The City of Vancouver is seeking qualified volunteers to fill two vacancies on its Building and Fire Code Commission (BFCC). Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

The BFCC is a volunteer commission of at least five members that makes recommendations to the Vancouver City Council about changes to, or adoption of, city building and fire codes. Commission duties include:

Conduct public meetings as needed to complete commission business

Investigate building code, fire code and construction-related issues

Recommend construction and fire prevention regulations related to Title 16 and 17 of the Vancouver Municipal Code

Review all proposed new codes or changes to existing building and fire code and make recommendations to Vancouver City Council prior to its action

Hear and resolve disputes related to building and fire code

The BFCC is “on call” and meets as needed, with one mandatory meeting per year. The current vacancies are both for full, six-year terms.

City residency is not a requirement to serve. However, per the requirements of Vancouver Municipal Code, applicants must have a background or experience in building or fire code and/or the construction industry. Applicants must also be available for an interview with Vancouver City Councilmembers on Thursday, Oct. 21.

One of the open positions is currently held by an individual whose term is expiring, and they may reapply. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any qualifying applicants.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request an application or for more information, contact Shannon Ripp in the City Manager’s Office at P.O. Box 1955, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-8600.

For more information about the city’s Building and Fire Code Commission, including past meeting’s agenda and minutes, please visit www.cityofvancouver.us/bfc.

