City of Vancouver seeks volunteer for Housing Authority Board

The City of Vancouver is now seeking applicants to fill one opening on the Vancouver Housing Authority (VHA) Board of Commissioners. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 7.

This six-member volunteer board sets policy for the operation of the VHA’s low-income rental housing assistance programs and properties in Clark County. Commissioners play a critical role in fulfilling VHA’s mission to provide opportunities to people who experience barriers to housing because of income, disability or special needs.

Eligibility and requirements: An interest in setting policy for housing assistance programs; State law requires that applicants not be landlords with rental assistance contracts or a vendor, individual or developer currently doing business with the VHA; Ability to commit a minimum of eight hours a month to prepare and attend meetings; Ability to serve a five-year term beginning Feb. 12, 2025 and expiring Feb. 11, 2030. For full board details, including term information and meeting times, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards.

Visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards to apply online. For questions or to request the application in other languages or formats, please contact the City’s Boards and Commissions Coordinator by mail at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by phone at 360-487-8600 (WA Relay 711), or by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us