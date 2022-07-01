City of Vancouver recognized for outstanding performance of wastewater treatment facilities and staff

The City of Vancouver is being recognized by the State of Washington for outstanding performance at two wastewater treatment facilities. Vancouver’s Westside facility and Marine Park eastside facility are receiving this Department of Ecology (DOE) “Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance” award for 2021.

The DOE monitors the effectiveness of each wastewater treatment facility around the state in meeting mandated permit conditions. Only about 40% of Washington’s treatment systems earn the top-performing status each year. Out of approximately 300 wastewater treatment plants in Washington, both of Vancouver’s facilities received awards.

“Receiving these awards for Vancouver’s two wastewater treatment facilities shows the City’s commitment to a livable community and healthy Columbia River,” said Eric Schadler, Program Manager for Wastewater Collections and Treatment with Vancouver’s Public Works Department. “The recognition demonstrates workers and leaders’ diligence to ensure perfect records for monitoring, reporting and maintaining continuous compliance with treatment plant operations.”

The recipients of these awards must have perfect records for wastewater monitoring and analysis, and for filing reports on time. Treatment facility staff members were praised for efficient processes, diligence, skill and teamwork. This is the second consecutive year Vancouver’s Westside facility is receiving this award.