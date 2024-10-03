City of Vancouver partners with Small Business Administration for free business advising

The City of Vancouver and select partner agencies are offering Vancouver business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to receive free and confidential business advice from a certified business advisor. The one-hour appointments will be available this fall at the following dates and locations:

Monday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vancouver’s Downtown Association (811 Main St.)

Monday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to noon at Fourth Plain Community Commons (3101 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Suite #101)

Monday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vancouver’s Downtown Association (811 Main St.)

These sessions are made possible through a partnership with the Small Business Administration, the Washington Small Business Development Center, Vancouver’s Downtown Association and Fourth Plain Community Commons. Business owners interested in attending one of the sessions are asked to email their preferred time slot to jerry.petrick@wsbdc.org to secure their appointment.

Each one-hour session offers those who attend the opportunity to discuss their business ideas and receive valuable guidance from an experienced advisor. Attendees are encouraged to gather any relevant paperwork and come prepared with specific questions or concerns.

This initiative is part of the City of Vancouver’s commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering entrepreneurship throughout the community. Find more small business resources on the City’s website.