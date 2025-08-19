City of Vancouver accepting applications for 13 boards and commissions

The City of Vancouver is now accepting applications for openings on 13 Boards and Commissions. Applications close on Saturday, Sept. 30. “Boards and Commissions give our community a direct voice in shaping the policies that impact Vancouver’s livability, health, safety and future,” said Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. “You don’t need a long resume or political experience, just a passion for this city and a desire to help shape its future.”

Openings:

Interested applicants are invited to join the City for an optional “Boards & Bagels” open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Vancouver City Hall Aspen Room, 415 W. 6th Street. Drop in for bagels from Vancouver’s own Sunrise Bagels, coffee, tea and an opportunity to chat with current City commissioners and staff. No RSVP required. All are welcome.

Board information, membership requirements and position opening details can be found in the Board Application Portal.