City of Vancouver accepting applications for 13 boards and commissions

The City of Vancouver is now accepting applications for openings on 13 Boards and Commissions. Applications close on Saturday, Sept. 30. “Boards and Commissions give our community a direct voice in shaping the policies that impact Vancouver’s livability, health, safety and future,” said Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. “You don’t need a long resume or political experience, just a passion for this city and a desire to help shape its future.”
Openings:
- Aviation Advisory Committee – one opening
- City Center Redevelopment Authority Board – two openings
- Culture, Arts and Heritage Commission – three openings
- Clark County Historic Preservation Commission – one opening
- Clark County Mosquito Control Board – one opening
- Downtown Redevelopment Authority Board – three openings
- Fort Vancouver Regional Library Board of Trustees – one opening
- Lodging Tax Advisory Committee – eight openings
- Planning Commission – one opening
- Portland Airport Citizen’s Noise Advisory Committee – one opening
- Salary Review Commission – two openings
- Transportation and Mobility Commission – five openings
- Vancouver Public Facilities District Board of Directors – two openings
Interested applicants are invited to join the City for an optional “Boards & Bagels” open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Vancouver City Hall Aspen Room, 415 W. 6th Street. Drop in for bagels from Vancouver’s own Sunrise Bagels, coffee, tea and an opportunity to chat with current City commissioners and staff. No RSVP required. All are welcome.
Board information, membership requirements and position opening details can be found in the Board Application Portal.