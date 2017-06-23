City looking to fill vacancy on redevelopment board

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants for a vacancy on its Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) Board of Directors. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, July 17.

DRA serves as a volunteer citizen advisory body to the Vancouver City Council and is responsible for overseeing the Vancouver Hilton Hotel and Convention Center’s operations, finances and promotion.

Board members serve four-year terms and may be eligible for reappointment. There is no residency requirement to serve on the board.

Candidates with broad business experience are encouraged to apply. Ideal candidates will have experience in property management, project financing, financial management and contracts, according to the city. To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For more information about the DRA, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/dra.

