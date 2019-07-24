CDM Caregiving Services names Lisa Capeloto as new development director

CDM Caregiving Services – Southwest Washington’s largest in-home care agency for the elderly, disabled and those with dementia and traumatic brain injury – today announced Lisa Capeloto has joined the company as development director. Capeloto will play an integral role in advancing the mission of CDM by developing donor strategies and increasing fundraising opportunities.

“In this newly created position, Lisa is the perfect fit for CDM,” said Executive Director Eric Erickson. “Through her work at Westby Associates, Inc. she has run our events for over seven years and has cultivated personal relationships with nearly every CDM donor. More importantly, Lisa truly knows and believes in the mission of CDM, which is to allow the aging and disabled population to live in their own home as long as possible with an array of assistance from our agency. We are thrilled to have the opportunity for her to be our development director.”

Prior to joining the CDM team, Capeloto was an event planning and funding development professional at Westby Associates, Inc. For more than 20 years, she has been extraordinarily active as a volunteer in the Greater Vancouver community; assisting a wide variety of nonprofits, including Share Vancouver, Children’s Center, Kearney Breast Care Center and the PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center Foundation.

CDM Caregiving Services was founded in 1978 by three community volunteers who leant their initials to form the name of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More than 40 years later, CDM has become the largest in-home care agency in Southwest Washington with more than 250 employees, as well as the only adult day services center contracted to serve state funded clients.

In 2018, CDM completed a seven-year capital campaign, with the help of Westby Associates, Inc. to build the McKibbin Center at 2300 NE Andresen Road. CDM uses fundraising and donations to run the “Living with Dignity” program to provide a wide variety of support services to vulnerable and low income elderly and disabled clients in Clark County.

