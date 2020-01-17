Career & Internship Fair at WSU Vancouver on tap

Businesses are invited to participate in Washington State University Vancouver’s Career & Internship Fair from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 in the Firstenburg Student Commons on campus. The fair provides an opportunity for business representatives to meet WSU Vancouver students and alumni to discuss career and internship possibilities. Last year, more than 60 employer organizations attended. The first day will highlight a broad number of businesses. The second day will focus on nonprofit, public service and government-based organizations.

Registration entitles employers to use of a six-foot display table, fair entrance for two representatives, two parking permits and access to the Employer Lounge, where snacks and beverages will be provided. Cost to register is $200 for for-profit; $150 for government; and $75 for nonprofit organizations. Register online at vancouver.wsu.edu/cifer. For more information, contact Career Services at van.career@wsu.edu or 360-546-9155.

Comments

comments