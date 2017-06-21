California-based commercial roofing firm opening Vancouver office to serve Pacific Northwest

Highland Commercial Roofing, a commercial roofing company based in California, plans to open an office in Vancouver this summer to serve the Pacific Northwest.

The office, scheduled to open in August, will be headed up by Camas resident Adriel Sheridad, who will serve as a vice president of the company.

Sheridan spent nearly 13 years as a branch manager for ABC Supply Co., Inc. before joining Highland Commercial Roofing.

“Adriel’s knowledge of the roofing industry is unparalleled,” said Rick Cunningham, president of Highland Commercial Roofing. “His attention to customer satisfaction and getting the job done right and on time is key to our expansion success. I believe Adriel will be a great asset to the company.”

Highland Commercial Roofing currently has five offices serving Arizona, Nevada, San Diego, Southern California and Northern California. The new Vancouver location will serve clients throughout the region with an emphasis on Portland and Seattle.

“Highland Commercial Roofing is an industry leader on the West Coast,” said Sheridan. “Highland’s success is based on providing the best possible customer service – from educating the customer about the roofing process and their options, to ensuring the customer is happy with the end result by going above and beyond what other companies might be willing to do. I will bring this focus on customer service, combined with my extensive product knowledge, to ensure our customers in the Pacific Northwest get the best possible commercial roofing solutions to fit their needs.”

Established in 1991, Highland Commercial Roofing provides roofing services and roof maintenance for building owners and managers of commercial, industrial, office and multi-family properties and specializes in the installation of seamless, energy-efficient commercial “cool-roof” systems.

Highland did not disclose the address of the Vancouver office. This story will be updated when that information is made available.

Comments

comments