Business people encouraged to apply to city board vacancies

The city of Vancouver is seeking applicants for vacancies on several boards. Representatives from the business community are encouraged to apply.

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants for one vacancy on its City Center Redevelopment Authority (CCRA) board. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

The CCRA board is responsible for overseeing downtown redevelopment consistent with the Vancouver City Center Vision (VCCV) plan. The board advises the mayor and city council on public-private partnerships, public assistance to private developments, and the business aspects of redevelopment projects and agreements in downtown Vancouver.

Consistent with the CCRA’s charter, board members must be civic or business leaders with experience relevant to the CRRA’s purpose in fields such as finance, real estate development, law or construction management. Applicants are not required to live within the city limits. However, they must be available for an interview with City Councilmembers Thursday, Dec. 10.

For more information about the CCRA, including links to current and past board meeting agendas and minutes, please visit www.cityofvancouver.us/ccra.

The City of Vancouver is also seeking applicants interested in serving on its volunteer Culture, Art and Heritage Commission. The deadline to apply for this open position is 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1. The city’s Culture, Art and Heritage Commission is a nine-member volunteer citizen’s group responsible for undertaking, assisting with and facilitating the development and promotion of a thriving cultural, art and heritage environment in the city through programs, ownership of buildings and public art and community partnerships.

Commissioners serve three-year terms and meet from noon to 2 p.m. either monthly or quarterly, with meetings currently being held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is seeking volunteers who are leaders in the cultural, heritage, arts or business community with experience relevant to the purpose of the Commission. Applicants must be available for an online or telephone interview with Vancouver City Councilmembers on Friday, Dec. 4.

Visit www.cityofvancouver.us/cahc to learn more about the city’s Culture, Art and Heritage Commission.

In addition, applicants are sought to fill one opening on the Planning Commission. The seven-member Planning Commission serves as a volunteer resident advisory body and makes recommendations to the City Council on topics related to the future growth and development of Vancouver.

The Vancouver Planning Commission reflects a broad range of neighborhoods, professional and community experience and perspectives and seeks to be representative of the cultural diversity of the Vancouver community. The Commission is seeking candidates with interest and/or experience in community planning, urban design or housing development, and who are active in business, neighborhood or community affairs.

Applicants must be a Vancouver resident or live in the unincorporated Vancouver Urban Growth Area. Applicants must be available for an interview on Friday, Dec. 11. Completed applications must be received by the City Manager’s Office by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.Applications for any of these vacancies may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For a printed application or to request the application in another format or language, contact the Boards and Commission Coordinator in the City Manager’s Office at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8600.

