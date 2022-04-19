Board of Health seeks applicants for Public Health Advisory Council position

The Clark County Board of Health is seeking applicants for a newly created position on the Public Health Advisory Council. The board is accepting applications from Clark County residents representing the Clark County Commission on Aging or the aging community.

The three-year term begins as soon as the position is filled and ends Sept. 30, 2025.



The advisory council meets 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every even month via Zoom. When in-person meetings resume, they will be 6-8 p.m. in the main conference room on the second floor of the Center for Community Health, 1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd.

The Public Health Advisory Council uses a health equity framework to identify community health needs, and review and recommend public health policies and priorities to address the identified needs. The council may provide community forums or establish community task forces, as assigned by the Board of Health. And the council reviews and makes recommendations to Clark County Public Health and the Board of Health for the annual budget and fees.

Clark County Public Health promotes healthy communities and environments, health equity, and disease and injury prevention. With community partners, Public Health works to promote healthier choices; ensure the safety of food and water; reduce environmental waste and contamination; and protect people from disease outbreaks through monitoring, early detection and swift response.

Those interested in an appointment to the advisory council should submit a brief letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000.

Applications can also be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, May 6.