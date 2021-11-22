BIA President’s Awards recipients honored at reception

The Building Industry Association (BIA) of Clark County held its annual President’s Awards & Officer Installation during its Dinner Meeting presented by Riverview Community Bank.

The BIA is proud to announce its officers for 2022. Officiating the installation of the officers was Tracy Doriot, president of the Business Industry Association of Washington (BIAW).

The BIA’s 2022 Officers are as follows:

President – Aaron Helmes, Generation Homes Northwest

Vice President – Caleb Blanton, New Tradition Homes

Vice President Secretary – Chuck Neibert, Affinity Homes

Vice President Treasurer – Dave Campos, iQ Credit Union

Vice President Associate – Mark Kroll, Biggs Insurance

Immediate Past President – Dave Myllymaki, ReNew Creations

The BIA is pleased to announce the following award recipients:

Remodeler of the Year: Elizabeth Gomez, Bridge City Contracting

Builder of the Year: Tony Marnella, Marnella Homes

Subcontractor of the Year: GRO Outdoor Living

Supplier of the Year: NW Natural

Associate of the Year: Fairway Independent Mortgage

Membership Champion of the Year: Chuck Neibert, Affinity Homes

Industry Advocate of the Year: April Furth, Clark County Permit Center

“On behalf of the BIA, I’m thrilled to recognize this year’s honorees and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Dave Myllymaki, 2021 president of the BIA of Clark County. “The President’s Awards recognizes individuals and companies who have made outstanding contributions to the BIA and the building industry. We are proud to have honorees and a membership who embody excellence in the building industry.”

