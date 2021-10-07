AWB honors SIGMADESIGN with Manufacturing Excellence award

The Association of Washington Business (AWB) recently honored SIGMADESIGN of Camas with the 2021 Manufacturing Excellence award for Innovation as part of the association’s annual Manufacturing Week tour.

SIGMADESIGN was recognized for its flexibility and ability to adapt to customer needs, something that set it apart during the pandemic. Operational excellence is one of four Manufacturing Excellence awards presented by AWB each year.

SIGMADESIGN is an international product development, engineering and manufacturing company based in Camas. It employs 400 people and has offices in Seattle, Pasadena, Calif., and Singapore.

AWB President Kris Johnson presented the award in a video released Oct. 6 during AWB’s six-day manufacturing tour.

“We’re pleased to recognize SIGMADESIGN with the 2021 Manufacturing Excellence Award for Innovation,” Johnson said. “One of the core values of the company is to be adaptable, and that’s something that’s needed now more than ever. They work hard to meet their customers’ needs and really become part of their customers’ team in the process.”

The 2021 Manufacturing Week tour began Oct. 1 and continued this week with stops at Rocky Reach Dam, Wenatchee Valley College, Liberty Orchards – maker of Aplets & Cotlets – and the Wild Horse Wind & Solar Facility in Kittitas County

The tour continues Thursday in Spokane and concludes Friday with stops in the Tri-Cities, Benton City and Selah.

“AWB’s Manufacturing Week bus tour is an annual celebration of Washington’s incredible manufacturing sector,” Johnson said. “Manufacturing means good jobs, great products and a solid foundation for the economic health of our state. We’re on the road to help tell the story of Washington’s manufacturers, and to highlight the state’s goal to double the manufacturing employment base over the next 10 years.”

Follow AWB’s 2021 Manufacturing Tour in real time on AWB’s website and Twitter, Facebook.

Comments

comments