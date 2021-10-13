Auditor provides free notification service for legal recordings

The Clark County Auditor’s Recording Department recently implemented a new recording software, which allows customers to enroll at no charge in a program that sends email notifications when a document is recorded with their name, address, property ID number, business name or property legal description.

Anyone wishing to enroll in the recording system, called Landmark, must have an email address and can enroll using some or all of the following criteria:

Name

Business name

Address

Parcel number/property identification number

Abbreviated property legal description

Users can find their property identification number, parcel number and the abbreviated legal description on the Property Information Center at https://gis.clark.wa.gov/gishome/property/.

If a document is recorded under the same name, address, property identification number or abbreviated legal, an email notification will automatically be sent to the customer at the email provided when they enroll. This is a free service provided to Clark County residents.

Residents can enroll in the Landmark recording software on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/auditor/recording-overview.

County Auditor Greg Kimsey said, “Property owners occasionally contact us with concerns that documents may have been recorded against their property without their knowledge. Residents with an email address and access to the internet can now sign up and receive an email if documents are recorded against their property or name, at no cost. In addition, the new recording system has made it easier for people to search for recorded documents.”

