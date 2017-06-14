Animal Care Clinic under new ownership

The Animal Care Clinic, a six-employee veterinary clinic at 916 NE 112th Ave. in Vancouver, is under new ownership.

The clinic was purchased by Dr. Amy Pittman, a veterinarian and certified Canine Rehabilitation Therapist with 15 years of experience in soft tissue surgery and general medicine.

“I am thrilled to join the excellent team here at Animal Care Clinic,” Pittman said. “It is a privilege to be able to continue the high standard of care and reputation that has already been established.

“I can’t imagine practicing or living anywhere else and look forward to continuing to serve the community and its four legged friends,” she added.

Pittman purchased the clinic from Dr. Brandon Sherman, who plans to leave the region to pursue new opportunities.

“It has been an honor to serve and care for the pets of clients of Animal Care Clinic,” said Sherman in a press release. “I am so grateful for the wonderful staff I had the opportunity to work with. Animal Care Clinic has been serving the community for over 30 years, and with the leadership of Dr. Pittman, this legacy will continue for many more.”

Animal Care Clinic offers a range of animal health care, including surgery, dentistry, radiology and dietary and behavioral counseling, in addition to routine pet care.

For more information about the clinic, visit www.animalcarevancouver.com.

