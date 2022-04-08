Alpine Collision & Auto Repair celebrates anniversary  

Alpine Collision & Automotive Repair celebrated its first anniversary of reopening in the SW Washington community on April 4.

Alpine was founded in 1978 by well-known community leader Rod Cook, who grew the business to be Vancouver’s leading choice in collision repair until Rod’s retirement and Alpine’s acquisition in 2014 by a larger collision chain. With Alpine gone, the previous general manager Jim McCoy took his expertise and experience to the Portland community and purchased Lents Body Shop with his wife Dawn and their two children Dylan and Emily. In 2021, the McCoy family got an opportunity to open a second shop in Vancouver, with a mission of bringing back the Alpine name and values to the community.

Alpine Collision & Auto Repair is located at 7818 NE 30th Ave., in Vancouver. The shop is recognized as an ICAR Gold Class Repair Center and a member of the Hazel Dell Business Association. Alpine is a full-service mechanical and collision repair facility and its team of 13 specializes in auto repair, including oil changes, tire and brake repair, suspension, heating & cooling as well as top notch collision repair.

Courtesy of Alpine Collision & Auto Repair

In celebration of this important milestone and as a thank you to customers who’ve returned to Alpine as well as the new ones that they have met over the last year, all auto repair services are 10% off (up to $50) during the month of April.