Local dentist Cheryl O’Malley will open a new Affordable Dentures & Implants-affiliated practice in Vancouver on Thursday (July 13).

Located at 13503 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Unit B-2, the practice aims to increase local patient access to tooth replacement services.

The Vancouver office marks the fourth Affordable Dentures & Implants-affiliated practice in the state.

O’Malley earned her doctor of dental medicine degree at NYU College of Dentistry.

