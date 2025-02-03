Washougal School Board selects Aaron Hansen for next Superintendent of the Washougal School District

The Washougal School Board has selected Aaron Hansen to become the next Superintendent of the Washougal School District. Hansen brings more than 20 years of experience in Washougal schools to the position, having served as a teacher, math coach, extra-curricular coach, assistant principal, high school principal, assistant superintendent, and, since July 2024, interim superintendent. His dedication to Washougal students, staff, and community; deep knowledge of the district; and commitment to building strong relationships made him the Board’s unanimous choice to lead Washougal schools into the future.

Board President Sadie McKenzie said, “When we consider the feedback we received, and the priorities the community shared, we are confident that Aaron will build on the progress we have made and leverage the strong relationships he has built to ensure a bright future for every student.” Throughout the selection process, the board gathered input from staff, families, and community members using surveys, a public listening session, and direct communication. This valuable feedback was critical in helping the board make this important decision.

McKenzie added, “the board has worked closely with Aaron over the past five years in his role as Assistant Superintendent and then Interim Superintendent. His ability to connect with students, staff, district families, and community members, and to build strong relationships that support the important work of the district, will serve him well as the superintendent.”

Hansen said, “I am humbled by the trust of the board and support from the Washougal community. As a long-time educator in Washougal, I have seen our staff, families, and community work together in support of students. I hope to build on this partnership between schools and the community to make sure every student is prepared for their next step after graduation, whether in the trades, military, college or a career.”

Board member Jim Cooper noted, “As we move forward, the board remains committed to supporting the district’s focus on academic excellence, financial stability, educator support, school climate, and community engagement.” Board member Chuck Carpenter added, “We have found that Aaron Hansen shares the values of our community, our staff, and the school board and he is the right person, at the right time, to lead our district.” The Washougal School Board looks forward to working with Hansen in his new role supporting Washougal students and the Washougal community.