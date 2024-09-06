VPS Foundation names Jay Redmond Director of Development and Communications

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools has announced that Jay Redmond has been named Director of Development and Communications. In this pivotal role, Mr. Redmond will lead the Foundation’s communication and fundraising efforts, working to amplify support for students and educators across the district.

Jay brings nearly 20 years of public social service and non-profit management experience. His career includes managing residential and vocational programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mentoring youth navigating the Juvenile Justice System, and supporting families involved with the public Child Welfare system. Jay has actively volunteered with the Etheridge Foundation and Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation, where he has contributed to significant fundraising and advocacy efforts. His recent volunteer work as a Camp Counselor for trans youth at the inaugural 2024 Camp Wildheart with the Wildheart Foundation was a dream come true, working alongside inspiring local community leaders.

As a public speaker, Jay has presented at major conferences, including the 2014 Oregon Disabilities Conference, the 2024 Children’s Justice Conference, and is slated for the 2024 Becca Conference at Central Washington University. He speaks on topics such as disability awareness, racial equity, and social justice. His series, titled Transcending Boundaries and Dare to Ask, leverages the power of lived experience to foster inclusion of gender diversity. As a transgender man, Jay is dedicated to being a visible role model, inspiring trans and gender nonconforming youth to envision and pursue a promising future.

Jay also owns Transformation Dynamics in Service, a business offering training, public speaking, and consulting services. He holds a Master’s degree in Social Work and a Bachelor’s degree in Human Development. He has served as a postgraduate mentor and field instructor for MSW students completing their required practicum work. His creative passions include art and soccer, and he has recently taken up indoor rock climbing, thanks to an introduction from Foundation Executive Director Jenny Thompson. Outside of work, Jay’s love for live music, traveling, and outdoor activities fuels his creativity and resilience in his professional endeavors. He enjoys these experiences with his wife of 17 years and their children.

“We are excited to have Jay join our team and believe he will bring a welcomed perspective to the Foundation. His passion for our community is contagious, as well as aligns with the vision and mission of our organization which drives the Foundation daily. Good things are on the horizon, and we are excited for the future of the Foundation,” shares Executive Director Jenny Thompson.

About The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools: The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools is an independent, 501(c)3 educational non-profit corporation established in 1988 to support Vancouver Public Schools (VPS). Governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of business, community, and education leaders, the foundation creates opportunities to cultivate and inspire student success. As an educational non-profit entity, the foundation serves students at all 40 VPS schools and programs, providing direct aid to students facing learning barriers due to economic need, as well as financial assistance for learning enrichment and mentoring programs that cannot be funded by the school district. The Foundation for VPS is supported by donations from school employees, parents, students, community members, businesses and foundations.