Vancouver’s Downtown Association names new executive director

The Board of Directors at Vancouver’s Downtown Association (VDA) has named Steve Becker as the organization’s new executive director.

Becker, who most recently served as the director of outreach for local nonprofit Daybreak Youth Services, will replace the VDA’s current executive director, Lee Rafferty, who earlier this year announced plans to leave the association to pursue new opportunities.

Prior to his time at Daybreak Youth Services, Becker served as the director of communications for Coulee Medical Center, the executive director for Feeding Washington, and as Governor Gregoire’s public affairs and community involvement point person for Eastern Washington.

“I am very excited to pick up where others are leaving off,” said Becker. “Lee (Rafferty) and VDA’s Board of Directors have set a quick pace and kindled the kind of visionary goals that I look forward to implementing.”

Becker will begin his new duties on August 7.

