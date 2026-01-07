Vancouver Names Drake New Fire Chief

Following a nationwide search ,Vancouver City Manager Lon Pluckhahn has announced that John L. Drake II is Vancouver’s new fire chief, effective Dec. 29, 2025. Drake succeeds Fire Chief Brennan Blue, who retired earlier this year after 38 years of fire service.

Chief Drake brings 38 years of leadership and operational experience in fire and emergency services to Vancouver. He is a retired chief deputy of emergency operations for the Los Angeles City Fire Department and served as acting fire chief, overseeing one of the nation’s largest fire departments. His career includes directing large-scale emergency operations, managing multi-million-dollar budgets, and leading more than 3,400 personnel across organizational services, safety, and community resilience advancements.

Drake holds a doctorate in policy, planning, and development from the University of Southern California, where he also taught public-sector performance management and emergency services improvement. “I am excited to have Chief Drake joining Vancouver,” said City Manager Lon Pluckhahn. “With his extensive public safety experience, commitment to strengthening emergency operations, and drive to advance community resilience, he will inspire and challenge our fire service. As fire and emergency service needs grow and evolve, Chief Drake’s insight and strategic approach will be invaluable.”

“I am truly honored to serve the Vancouver community as your next fire chief,” said Chief Drake. “I am grateful to our city leaders, public safety personnel, and community members for their support throughout the selection process. I look forward to serving not only as your fire chief, but as a collaborative public safety partner working to ensure a safe and prepared community.”

As fire chief, Drake will lead a department focused on meeting the evolving needs of Vancouver’s growing community. Drawing on his background in strategic planning and performance management, he will work to further strengthen service delivery, operational readiness, and community response.