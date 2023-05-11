U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management expands their Vancouver team

U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management is proud to announce that LeAnn Gilmore, Kevin Cavanaugh and Jim Stephens have recently joined their Vancouver team.

LeAnn Gilmore joins as a Private Wealth Advisor. LeAnn began her career in the banking and financial services industry in 1999. Her professional background includes understanding and prioritizing her client financial goals. LeAnn is also skilled in curating a team of professionals dedicated to delivering goals-based planning to their affluent clients.

Kevin Cavanaugh also joins as a Private Wealth Advisor. Kevin began his career in the banking and financial services industry in 2008. In addition to his extensive Wealth Planning background, his professional background also includes Estate and Trust Services and Investment Management experience.

Jim Stephens joins as a Private Banker. Jim began his career in the banking and financial services industry in 2008. He provides personalized service for the day-to-day management of his clients’ financial activities. Jim specializes in tailoring custom strategies for his clients’ personal and business lending and deposit needs.

U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management has proudly served the Oregon & SW Washington communities since 1891 with a partnership based on experience and trust.