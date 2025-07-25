Sutton appointed Executive Director of Foundation For Vancouver Public Schools

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools has announced the appointment of Timothea Sutton as their new Executive Director, effective July 1, 2025. Following her effective tenure as Interim Executive Director from January to June 2025 and her prior role as Director of Strategic Partnerships, Timothea’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the Foundation’s work for the past six years.

President of the Foundation for VPS Board of Directors, Amy Reeves, expressed her enthusiasm: “Timothea’s leadership has been instrumental in maintaining continuity across our work—ensuring our students and schools have what they need to thrive. Over the past months, Timothea has guided our dedicated team in managing the Foundation’s key initiatives, from organizing the annual luncheon and keeping our doors open to leading the development of two new career and technical education buildings at local high schools, all while continuing to foster philanthropy and strategic partnerships.”

Brett Blechschmidt, Interim Superintendent of Vancouver Public Schools, added, “The Foundation plays a vital role in supporting our students and schools, and I’m confident Timothea will lead with both heart and vision.”

This new chapter represents a fresh opportunity to refocus and strengthen how the Foundation supports students, staff, and equity initiatives. Over the next year, the Board will work closely to ensure policies and strategies align with the district’s needs, with a shared goal of increasing support and measurable results across the community.

Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools:

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools is dedicated to mobilizing community resources to support the district’s students, staff, and schools. Through fundraising, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, the Foundation provides essential financial resources, scholarships, and programs that enhance educational opportunities and close equity gaps. Its work includes supporting innovative approaches to ensuring students have their basic needs met as well as innovative programs such as funding extracurricular activities and creating scholarship opportunities that help students reach their full potential. By strengthening the connection between the community and schools, the Foundation plays a vital role in fostering a thriving learning environment where every student has access to the resources they need to succeed. Learn more about the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools here: https://foundationforvps.org/about-us/.