Stewart Title announces Pam Campbell as newest escrow officer

Vancouver native Pam Campbell is a full-service escrow professional with over 30 years of experience in the title, escrow, and real estate industries. Her extensive work on both sides of the real estate fence includes closing thousands of transactions as an escrow officer/LPO, as well as serving as a licensed transaction coordinator, processing listings, and coordinating sales.

Pam’s experience, attention to detail and understanding of the entire sale process from listing to closing help ensure seamless transactions and positive customer experiences every time you work with her. She has built a knowledge base and is a natural proactive problem solver with a vast understanding of the various types of real estate transactions. Campbell said, “I’m a cool head while anticipating clients need and proactively solving challenges before, they happen.” Clients have offered he following reviews:

“Great Communication, seamless transaction. Professional staff every step of the way.”; “Pam was amazing to work with.”; and “Always available to answer questions, very informative and transparent.”

When Pam is not creating happy clients she enjoys cooking, playing golf poorly, wine tasting and hanging out with friends and family.