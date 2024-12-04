Skanska names Wyckoff as General Manager

Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, has named Trevor Wyckoff, a 24-year company veteran, executive vice president and general manager overseeing its building operations in Oregon and Southwest Washington. In his new role, Wyckoff will develop and implement Skanska’s business plan in Oregon, driving strategic growth statewide and throughout the region, while remaining committed to excellence, safety, integrity, sustainability, and creating places that make a positive contribution to our communities.

“Trevor brings a wealth of both operational and strategic experience to his new role,” said Jim Link, Regional Executive Officer, Skanska USA Building. Throughout his career, he has consistently proven himself to be a strong communicator and partner, qualities that will serve him well as he steps into this leadership role. I am confident Trevor will continue to build on the legacy we’ve established in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest as a whole, and we are excited to see where he will lead us.”

Wyckoff’s work with key business leaders in the construction and built environment community has solidified his reputation in the industry, earning him the respect of major decision makers who are shaping the future of the city. As a Portland native, Wyckoff has a deep understanding of the community’s needs and is fully committed to improving the neighborhoods in which Skanska does business.

“Skanska has been my home for almost 25 years and as someone who started my career here as an intern, I can’t think of a more exciting job than leading this office into the future,” said Wyckoff. “We have a fantastic team here in Oregon and as I take on this new role, I look forward to helping us grow and build new opportunities for our organization.”

In addition to Oregon, Wyckoff has managed projects in Arizona, California, and Washington. Wyckoff started his career as an intern in Skanska’s Portland office in 1998 before joining the company full time as a Project Engineer in 2000. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Account Manager for Skanska in Portland, spearheading several marquee projects for key Skanska clients in the healthcare, education, and commercial sectors, among others.

Wyckoff is a graduate of Washington State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management.