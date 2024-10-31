Sharon Pesut Announces Retirement from Partners in Careers

Partners in Careers has announced that Sharon Pesut will be retiring from her position as Executive Director at the end of December. Over the past 13 years, Sharon has helped expand youth and veteran programs, build community connections and diversify funding to create financial stability for the organization.

PIC also announced that Christine Zabel, PIC’s current Associate Executive Director, will be stepping into the role of Executive Director. Christine brings 15 years of direct program involvement as well as serving in a leadership role for the organization.

Board Chair Sharif Burdzik shared: “I’ve known Sharon personally and professionally since before she came to PIC. From the moment she was hired as the Operations Manager in 2011, it was clear she was having a positive impact on creating and refining systems and policies. Once she became the Executive Director in August 2013, Sharon worked hard to build relationships, strengthen the finances, and expand programing to have a positive impact on more people in the communities PIC serves. For most of this time, Sharon has worked closely with Christine, and the board has full confidence in Christine leading PIC to new heights.”

Christine Zabel

Sharon indicated that the decision is bittersweet. “I’ve been blessed to love every job I’ve had, and PIC is no exception. I take great pride in the work this organization does to help lift people out of poverty and into employment. I will miss being part of this truly impactful work, but it’s time. Partners in Careers is strong, and Christine will be a great leader as the organization looks for ways to work with job seekers and businesses to create a well-trained and responsive workforce for the future. There are great things ahead for PIC!”

Partners in Careers (PIC) is a nonprofit organization that strives to create self–sufficiency through specialized job training and employment services. This is accomplished by helping people break through barriers to employment, which often means addressing generational poverty. PIC connects job seekers to workforce skills and jobs in partnership with local businesses and community members focused on building a strong, healthy community.