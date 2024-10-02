SHARE names Adam Wright Director of Philanthropy

Share announced that it has hired Adam Wright as Director of Philanthropy. In this role, he will develop and advance a culture of giving by growing new and existing funding streams through new donor development, major gifts, grants, events and capacity building campaigns.

“We are delighted to welcome Adam Wright as our Director of Philanthropy,” shared Amy Reynolds, Executive Director. “With more than 12 years of experience in donor engagement, special appeal management and special event coordination, Adam will help to build, diversity and grow Share’s donor base and community engagement to support Share’s mission, vision and values.”

“At Share, I look forward to doing my part in dismantling and combatting the many inequalities that so often lead to homelessness and poverty for far too many in our community and hope to create a more equitable world for people of all races, gender, sex and status,” said Wright.

Wright joins Share after moving back to the Pacific Northwest from his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, where he was serving children in foster care and youth experiencing homelessness at Drumm Farm Center for Children. His professional experience also encompasses advocating for individuals with intellectual disabilities at Special Olympics Missouri, overseeing the visitor experience for over 24 million visitors to Kansas City annually with Visit KC, and finding homes for companion animals at OTAT PDX.

In his spare time, Wright is an avid traveler and adventurer. Whether hiking at Mount Hood, scuba diving in the Galapagos, or enjoying the backcountry with his dog Rieger and cat Walter, he is happiest enjoying all this planet has to offer.

About Share

Founded in 1979, Share’s mission is: Share believes every person counts. Together we pursue a stronger community by building relationships, advocating for equitable access to housing and food stability while empowering every individual to grow and thrive.

Share operates four shelters for those experiencing homelessness, an Affordable Housing and Stability program, Lincoln Place (a 30-unit Housing First model apartment complex), a street outreach program, a Housing & Essential Needs (HEN) program, Rent Well (a tenant education program), and three Meal and Nutrition programs. For more information, visit www.sharevancouver.org or facebook.com/ShareVancouver