Romano Capital Names Chris Pachinger as VP of Sales & Marketing

Romano Capital recently announced the addition of Chris Pachinger as the new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. In this newly created role, Chris will oversee Romano Capital’s investment sales strategy and marketing initiatives, driving growth and elevating the company’s market presence.

Chris brings nearly 20 years of industry experience, having spent the past six years at CrowdStreet, most recently as Vice President and Head of Marketing. During his tenure, Chris played an instrumental role in scaling the company’s brand and expanding its market reach. Prior to CrowdStreet, Chris held key positions at CircleUp and Fisher Investments, where he honed his skills in investment management, sales, and marketing strategy.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join Team Romano,” said Kess Romano President & CEO, Principal of Romano Capital. “Chris’s extensive background in investment sales and marketing leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and refine our offerings.”

About Romano Capital:

At Romano Capital, risk mitigation is the cornerstone of our approach, supported by a team of expert accredited financial professionals. We prioritize co-investment alongside our investors, ensuring alignment of interests, while maintaining full transparency for all stakeholders. Operating primarily in the Clark County, Washington, and Portland, Oregon metropolitan areas, our strong relationships and deep local knowledge are key to our success. We meticulously select strategic locations, leveraging geography to amplify property value and cater precisely to the needs of each community.