Riverview President Ron Wysaske to retire

Riverview Community Bank has announced the retirement of Ron Wysaske, the Vancouver-based bank’s president and chief operating officer.

Wysaske, who joined the organization in 1976 and has served in his current position since 2004, will continue as a Riverview employee, to assist in the transition, through September 30.

“On behalf of the board of directors of the company and the bank, I want to express our sincere appreciation to Ron for the leadership and guidance that he provided the company and the bank during his 41 years of dedicated service,” said Pat Sheaffer, chairman and chief executive officer, in a press release. “Ron is highly respected in our company, our community and our industry and has helped us create a strong institution that is dedicated to serving our customers, employees and shareholders throughout Southwest Washington. His banking and financial expertise have been instrumental to Riverview’s success. The management, staff and directors are very grateful for his contributions and we wish him all the best.”

Prior to Wysaske’s appointment as president and COO, he served as executive vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer of the bank since 1981 and of Riverview since its inception.

