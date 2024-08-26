Riverview Bank names Ursula Kanthack to lead Treasury Management Team

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) is pleased to announce that Ursula Kanthack has joined the Riverview Bank team as the leader of the Treasury Management team. Ursula has been a banking professional for more than 20 years. She is known as a skilled leader and believes in a strong sales culture and providing excellent client experience. Her most recent position was Senior Business Banker for Chase Bank.

“Not only is Ursula a cultural match for Riverview Bank, her skills and background are in alignment with goals for the Treasury side of our business,” said Mike Sventek, EVP/Chief Lending Officer. “Ursula has spent her entire career in banking, beginning in the branches, Treasury Management and Commercial Banking. Ursula’s background is extremely valuable as her team works alongside our branch and commercial banking teams to provide banking tools supporting business clients’ success.”

“I’m excited for the new chapter,” said Ursula Kanthack. “Much of what I’m excited about is true community banking. I will be working with clients who care about the same things that I do…family, friends, jobs and community. I’m looking forward to helping clients accomplish their business dreams.” Ursula is a PNW native and graduated from Portland State University. She shares her life with her two sons, her husband and Drake, their Labrador Retriever.

About Riverview Bank

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. www.riverviewbank.com is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. With assets of $1.52 billion on March 31, 2024, it is the parent company of the 101-year-old Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest-quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers.