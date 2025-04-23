PORT OF VANCOUVER ADDS HARKER-OLGUIN AS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

The Port of Vancouver USA recently added Gigi Harker-Olguin as an Economic Development Specialist, a newly created role. Gigi brings over a decade of experience, previously serving as Business Development Manager at Greater Portland Inc where she led strategic efforts to attract and retain businesses in the region. She also formerly led the Vancouver office of the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Launching the Portland Mercado—Oregon’s only Latin American public market – is also part of her economic development experience.

Gigi will be responsible for collaborating with port educational and workforce development partners to ensure the port and maritime industry are well-served. Supporting the port’s tenant outreach program and overseeing the Community Fund Grant program will be part of her portfolio as well.

Gigi will also promote tourism efforts at Terminal 1, working to elevate the port’s waterfront site through activities such as community events, cruises, as well as programming and partnerships for the future public market. Gigi and her family reside in Vancouver.