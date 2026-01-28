PLS Launches New Transportation Department; Daniel Stumpf, PE named Department Manager

PLS is pleased to announce a major expansion of its service offerings with the creation of a dedicated Transportation Engineering Department, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in civil engineering, mobility planning, and traffic analysis across the Pacific Northwest.

To lead this new division, PLS proudly welcomes Daniel Stumpf, PE, an accomplished civil and transportation engineer with more than 11 years of professional experience serving clients throughout Washington and Oregon.

Daniel brings an extensive background in transportation and traffic engineering, having produced a wide range of studies and technical analyses for public- and private-sector clients. His previous work includes: Preparation of transportation and traffic impact studies; Master plan, zone change, annexation, and general land use development support; Infrastructure and operations planning for local colleges, schools, and religious institutions; Parking, queuing, circulation, sight distance, and trip generation studies; Peer review and agency consulting services.

Throughout his career, Daniel has contributed to projects that improve community connectivity, support responsible growth, and ensure transportation systems meet long-term mobility needs.