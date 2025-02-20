PLS Engineering welcomes Calvin Hillman-Johnson to its team

PLS Engineering has welcomed Calvin Hillman-Johnson as the newest Civil Engineer on their team. Calvin graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and was a member of the concrete canoe team during college. He is skilled in using AutoCAD and has valuable experience from his internship with a local concrete contractor, where he was involved in both estimating and project management. This included creating job bids and uploading files for field use. Additionally, Calvin was an active member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACE) from 2018 to 2020 and has been a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) since 2022.