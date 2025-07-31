PLS Engineering expands its staff

PLS Engineering is continuing to expand its staff in Vancouver. Ashton Maiden comes to PLS with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Oregon State University. Ashton’s past work experience includes providing technical support to engineers who specialize in Water/Wastewater projects. He was responsible for researching standards and regulations, analyzing submittals and permits and creating a survey grid. He provided pre-design work on a wastewater treatment plant and was responsible for weekly on-site project visits.

Ashton has hands-on work experience in the construction industry as an intern laborer as well as a masonry laborer. He is skilled in AutoCad, SAP2000, Civil 3D and Bluebeam programs. In his free time, Ashton enjoys golf, running, and boating.

PLS Engineering also announced that they were pleased to welcome back summer interns Alexander (Zander) French and Madeline Ayers for another year to support a variety of work projects. Welcome, everyone!