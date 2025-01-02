PLS Engineering adds Rangel and Seifert to Vancouver office

PLS Engineering has welcomed a Civil Engineer to it’s expanding team in Vancouver. Fernando Rangel comes to PLS with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Portland State University, with focused studies in structural design. His interest in structural analysis and design deepened during his time as an intern. Fernando brings firsthand design-build experience from his years working in construction.

PLS Engineering also has added a new Civil Engineer to its team in Vancouver. Colby Seifert graduated from Portland State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. His focused studies were in structural, geotechnical, hydraulics, water resource and transportation design. His appreciation for the importance of good transportation structures deepened as he interned with the City of Milwaukie, Oregon and worked with the sidewalk team to scan and inventory sidewalk conditions, as well as assisting in field work on grind and inlay of local streets.