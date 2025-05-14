PeaceHealth names Skehan as Chief Operating Officer

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has named Michael Skehan as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He assumes his new role on May 19, 2025. Known for his highly collaborative and interactive leadership style, Skehan has successfully led numerous projects to increase revenue, reduce operating expenses, drive growth and improve quality and safety during his 20+ years in healthcare.

In his new role, Michael will serve as a member of the hospital’s senior executive team and will focus on clinical excellence, regulatory compliance, operational efficiencies, and leading a LEAN culture. For the past two years, Michael has served as the Chief Operations Officer/Deputy Director for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare in Warrenton, Oregon. There, he provided strategic and operational oversight for all clinical operations and business/administrative services.

Prior to that, Michael spent eight years in various leadership roles with a system that is now part of Intermountain Health, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer for Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado, a 410-bed hospital. Michael had direct responsibility for all surgical and procedural services, cancer service line, cardiovascular service line, respiratory services, all ancillary and support services, and a 12-provider surgical practice.

“Michael brings a wealth of healthcare experience and has driven impactful improvements around patient satisfaction, quality and safety, growth and operational effectiveness” shares Cherelle Montanye, Chief Hospital Executive for PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. “I am confident he will align well with our mission of providing quality care to our community.

Skehan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wabash College and Master of Public Administration from University of San Francisco.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 9 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. The Sisters shared expertise and transferred wisdom from one medical center to another, always finding the best way to serve the unmet need for healthcare in their communities. Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration and social justice in fulfilling its Mission. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.