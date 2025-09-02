Paul Hooper appointed to Washougal School Board

The Washougal School Board has appointed Paul Hooper to the school board, representing District 5, to fill the seat vacated by Chuck Carpenter, who retired from his board position at the end of June. Hooper is a parent of two WSD students and is a graduate of Washougal High School. He brings extensive leadership experience in the private sector to the board. Hooper has served as a volunteer with East County Little League and other local organizations. He brings a focus on innovation, evaluating progress, and building a growth mindset to the role of school director.

The board gathered applications from interested candidates in late June and July, and interviewed the applicants at the August 12 Special Meeting and work session. Board President Sadie McKenzie said, “We were excited and thankful to have three candidates interested in serving on the school board. We believe Paul’s experience and history with Washougal Schools will help as we work to implement the district’s strategic plan and evaluate the success of our efforts.”

“I am honored and excited to give back to the community that has given me so much, both as a student and now as a parent,” Hooper said. “I look forward to collaborating with the board and district staff to build on our strengths and ensure every student has the tools they need to succeed.”

Superintendent Aaron Hansen said, “Paul Hooper has deep roots as a WHS graduate and current parent, along with his extensive business experience will strengthen our school board. He has a demonstrated track record as an involved community volunteer who is ready to help improve the experience of our students.” The appointment is through November 2025, when Washougal voters will elect a permanent replacement.