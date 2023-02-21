Pathmanathan Appointed to Camas School Board

The Camas School Board voted unanimously to appoint longtime volunteer Bamini Pathmanathan to the open District 4 Director position at its special meeting on February 13. The seat was left vacant when Doug Quinn resigned in December upon accepting a new position as Camas’ city administrator. Quinn had served on the board since 2005. Pathmanathan will serve the remainder of Quinn’s term, which expires in December 2023.

Pathmanathan comes to the board with years of involvement in Camas schools through her children, including on the Citizen’s Advisory Council, the Student Wellness Advisory Committee, the Camas Educational Foundation, PTA, and in classrooms. She has a master’s degree in clinical nutrition from New York University and works at PeaceHealth in Vancouver.

“Bamini’s years of service and dedication to our district will be a valuable asset to the school board,” board President Corey McEnry said. “We are so excited for her to continue serving the students and families of the Camas School District.”

McEnry said the board was particularly moved by Pathmanathan’s recounting of her experience as an elementary student entering school in the U.S. without knowing any English. She recalled the caring and influential teachers who helped provide her the tools she needed to succeed. Pathmanathan also shared the influence of her mother’s lifelong commitment to public service, noting that for herself, public schools were the natural place to pursue this value.

During her interview with the school board, Pathmanathan emphasized the importance of listening and staying informed. “One thing I’ve always seen in this community is (a willingness to have an) open dialogue and reflect on what’s being said. … Being open and willing to compromise creates positive opportunities for our students.”