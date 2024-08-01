Otak names Yamashita Regional Director for Washington and Oregon

Otak, a multidisciplinary AEC firm serving the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions, has announced the promotion of Jon Yamashita to Regional Director of Oregon and SW Washington.

The appointment represents fresh leadership from a familiar face. With more than 30 years in the industry, Jon has led the Otak survey and mapping team for the better part of the past decade, making him well versed in the importance of using precise tools to deliver successful projects. Jon’s expertise covers a comprehensive range of surveying while his knowledge and commitment to precision has made him an invaluable asset on the way to completing countless projects. These qualities, along with his ability to empower teammates with the training and tools needed for effective work, provide a strong foundation for the leadership Jon now brings to the entire region. “I aim to ensure everyone understands their part of our larger goals – I want to clear the way for folks to do their best work, so we leave with a sense of accomplishment, every day.” Said Yamashita.

The opportunity to make a significant positive impact on people’s enjoyment, fulfillment, and sense of purpose at work is what excites Jon most about the role. With the bigger picture in view, he aims to remove roadblocks so people can go about their work with a greater sense of focus. The goal is to ultimately go home with a feeling of accomplishment, every day. In the wider community, Jon is no stranger to impacting and developing purpose, serving as board chair for the Leadership Clark County program for the last three years after completing the program himself and participating on the board over the last decade.

Otak COO Scott Dreher added “Jon’s strength as a leader inspires confidence in everyone he works with. He builds trust with both our clients and staff, bringing high energy and accountability to the Otak leadership team.”

In line with company goals, Jon envisions the continued strengthening of collaboration between business units. Recognizing Otak’s multidisciplinary strength, he looks to build on the firm’s ability to bring a truly integrated team to each project that caters directly to client goals. This includes providing a unified set of strategies around how work is selected, pursued, won, managed, and executed. As that strategic approach leads to success, Jon is excited for greater opportunities to acknowledge and celebrate the results.

“Jon Yamashita’s promotion is a testament to his unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership over the past decade. His deep expertise in surveying and mapping, combined with his commitment to empowering his new team, positions him perfectly to drive Otak’s vision forward. I am confident that under Jon’s leadership, we will continue to foster a collaborative and innovative environment that not only meets but exceeds our clients’ expectations.” – Raul Aviles, Otak CEO

About Otak – Otak is an award-winning multidisciplinary AEC firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon for the last 40+ years, with offices spanning the country from Washington to Colorado. Since our founding in 1981, our urban designers, architects, engineers, planners, landscape architects, surveyors, and project managers have demonstrated that it is possible to be both practical and innovative. www.otak.com